A farming family in North Wexford has taken to protest over unresolved issues on the construction of the M11 motorway.

Henry Deacon from Knockrobin, Camolin along with about fifteen others are manning the protest which has led to a halting of works today.

They are protesting over an inadequate drainage system from the motorway which is leaving some of his land inaccessible.

Mr Deacon says they are not going to give up until the matter is sorted.

