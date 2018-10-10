FIANNA FAIL SAY THEY WON’T BE RUSHING NEW CONFIDENCE AND SUPPLY DEAL

Fianna Fáil’s deputy leader says talks to renew the confidence and supply agreement can’t be rushed.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin spoke on the phone last night and agreed to engage and appoint negotiating teams to discuss extending the deal.

The original agreement was for three budgets, the last of which was presented yesterday.

The Taoiseach has indicated he wants any new deal to be finalised by Halloween.

But Dara Calleary says Fianna Fail’s entering into the discussions with an open mind.

