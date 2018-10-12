FINE GAEL WILL CONTINUE TO FIGHT DESPITE NAUGHTEN RESIGNATION

The Social Protection Minister insists it is still possible to keep the minority government in office.

It follows the resignation of the Communications Minister Denis Naughten, who has vowed to support government policy on a case by case basis.

Deputy Naughten stepped down after it was revealed yesterday he met businessman David McCourt for private dinners four times.

Mr McCourt is heading up the last remaining bid for the National Broadband Plan contract.

Minister Regina Doherty says she doesn’t believe people want an election.

