Criticism of MMA is justified at the moment, according to a leading journalist in the sport.

It follows the chaotic scenes in Las Vegas following Conor McGregor’s loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 over the weekend.

After the fight, the Russian jumped the cage to attack a member of McGregor’s team, while the Crumlin native was involved in an altercation inside the Octagon.

The Daily Telegraph’s Gareth A. Davies says he’s never seen anything like it at a UFC event:

