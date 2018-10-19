GARDAI NEED MORE RESOURCES TO INCREASE ROADSIDE DRUG TESTS – AA

There are calls for more resources for Gardaí as new figures reveal huge differences in roadside drugs test rates.

A goal of 50,000 drug-driving tests a year was set when roadside testing was introduced 18 months ago.

However, only around 2,000 tests have been carried out since April 2017.

Disparities have also emerged between Garda divisions, with officers in Kildare carrying out 268, while in Louth just 3 tests took place.

Conor Faughnan from AA Ireland says Gardaí need more resources

