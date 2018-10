The President has labeled claims the salary of an employee in the Aras was enhanced at his discretion, “an untruth.”

Last month it emerged the office of the President receives an allowance of €317,000, on top of the Presidential salary.

Campaigning is continuing in the election ahead of polling day on October 26th.

President Michael D Higgins insists no salary of an employee was increased from the discretionary allowance.

