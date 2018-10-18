HOLIDAYMAKERS IN WEXFORD AMONG THOSE RECEIVING BRAVERY AWARDS

Two young holidaymakers in Wexford are being honoured at the National Bravery Awards tomorrow.

On the 10th of August last year they rescued a man from the sea near Kilmuckridge after he collapsed and fell in following a heart attack.

Paul McInerney from Kildare and Eugene Duff from Dublin rescued him and dragged him ashore against strong currents where they performed CPR.

The man did not respond and died.

Both are among the 21 people to receive Bravery Awards at the annual event in Farmleigh House in Dublin.

