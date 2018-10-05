I WILL OPPOSE HOUSING SCHEMES THAT DON’T HAVE ADEQUATE SERVICES – BYRNE

Fianna Fail councillor Malcolm Byrne has criticised the Governments approach to the provision of houses by certain developers.

Councillor Byrne says he will oppose housing developments by developers who have failed to finish estates properly or where they have not put in proper services.

He says he opposed the large scale development of Riverchapel in Gorey without adequate services.

Councillor Byrne maintains that because some developers have not fulfilled their obligations, the Council has been left with huge bills.

