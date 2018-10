Irish Water is to write to 140,000 homes and businesses around the country to inform users about problems with their supply.

The letters will go to households who get their water from 55 ‘at risk’ public water supplies.

The supply is drinkable but sub-standard in all but two of them, which are on a boil water notice.

The problems range from traces of pesticides in the water, to inadequate barriers for cryptosporidium.

