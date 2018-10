The Minister with Responsibility for Defence has defended pay rates for new soldiers.

Fianna Fáil claims 1,760 members are eligible to receive the Working Family Payment.

The supplement gives extra financial support to families on low pay.

The Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe says less than 200 people across the Defence Forces actually receive the payment.

And he is defending the pay for new recruits.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email