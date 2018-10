Childcare professionals can earn more in their local supermarket than in their local creche.

Early Childhood Ireland says chronic under-investment in the sector has caused major staffing challenges.

The average wage in childcare services is just over €11.90 an hour, with half of early-years staff only getting part-time work..

Director of Policy and Advocacy Frances Byrne says staff retention is one of the biggest problems they face.

