MICHAEL D HIGGINS RETAINS HUGE LEAD IN PRESIDENTIAL POLL

Michael D Higgins looks on course to be re-elected as President for the next 7 years according to the latest opinion polls.

Today’s Irish Times/MRBI figures show the current president has a commanding 66 percent lead, with Sean Gallagher his nearest rival on 12 percent.

Liadh Ni Riada is just behind Sean Gallagher on 11 percent, while Joan Freeman has 5 percent support, Gavin Duffy is on 4 percent and Peter Casey has 2 percent.

Meanwhile it looks like Sean Gallagher will be on crutches for the rest of his campaign.

The businessman was brought to hospital yesterday after tearing ligaments in his right knee during a gym workout.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email