MICHAEL D VISITS WEXFORD AS CASEY CONSIDERS PULLING OUT OF ELECTION RACE

The president Michael D Higgins will be in Wexford town today as part of his re election campaign

He will meet with his local campaign team and supporters in Saint Marys GAA Club in Maudlintown at lunchtime.

Meanwhile fellow candidate Peter Casey is to carefully consider his campaign over the weekend.

He’s been heavily criticised this week after his negative comments towards the travelling community.

He was said he’s going to take a weekend break and think about withdrawing from the race.

The vote takes place this day week, October 26th.

