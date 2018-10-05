MINISTER KEHOE DEFENDS HANDLING OF BRINGING DELAYED TROOPS HOME

Minister of State with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe has defended his handling concerning the delay in bringing 119 troops back from their six month tour of duty in Syria.

During the week it emerged the delay in getting the troops home and allowing the next tour of duty take their posts in Syria was due to the necessary documentations for flight clearance over a war torn region not being in place.

Minister Kehoe says the matter is an extremely sensitive nature and one which has occurred in the past

A date has been given for 15th October, but the families of the troops involved are very unhappy with the way they say the situation has been handled.

Minister Kehoe was on Morning Mix where he said everything possible is being done and he also acknowledged the anguish being experienced as a result.

