More Success For South East Radio – No Tricks Just Treats As Ireland Gives Its First Preference To Radio

The latest JNLR listenership figures released today show that Irish radio stations continue to be the number 1 choice for Irish audiences with a combined strength of 85.5% share of the audio market in Ireland. This compares with 8.1% own music, 4.9% Spotify and 1.6% Podcast. South East Radio continues to increase its daily listenership with more and more people choosing to tune in each day.

“Today’s JNLR results share a very positive story about radio in Ireland. Irish audiences have never had as much audio choice as they do today. Podcasts, playlists and aggregators are always cited as taking radio’s crown, but this is not the case. In Ireland, radio continues to outperform all other audio options and is the number 1 choice for the 3.1 million people who tune in to their favourite radio station for an average of 4 hours every single day” said Gabrielle Cummins, Chairperson of the Choose Radio Group.

With a sample size of more than 16,000 people, the JNLR is the most robust research conducted in Ireland and the results cannot be disputed with the latest JNLR figures released today confirming the popularity of radio in Ireland with 82% of the population tuning in every day. This translates into weekday figures of 3.1 million listeners.

JNLR October 2018 – the facts

82% of people in Ireland listened to the radio yesterday. On average, they spend in excess of 4 hours with radio every day. When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 85.5%. This compares to 8.1% of owned music and 4.9% to Spotify. Radio also dominates when compared with other media – 51.94% of all adults in Ireland used Social Media yesterday and just 31.12% read a national newspaper last week. 255,000 people in Ireland listened to radio via a radio station App and 73,000 listened via the Irish Radioplayer in the last seven days. Irish radio’s strong on-air performance is complemented across its digital platforms with over 9.9 million social connections.

