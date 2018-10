Motorists are being advised to watch out for fallen trees and debris on the roads.

Communications Officer with Wexford County Council David Minogue is urging motorists to be mindful on the road and to stay well back from the vehicle in front

He says fallen trees are the biggest problem facing the Council at the moment.

The number to call Wexford County Council if you have an issue you want to report is 053-91-96000.

