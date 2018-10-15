MRI SCANNER FOR HOSPITAL AS FUND TARGET ACHIEVED

Wexford General Hospital is to get a permanent MRI scanner thanks to the generosity of the people of Wexford and beyond.

The chairman of Friends of Wexford General Hospital Ciaran Sheridan confirmed that the fundraising of 250,000 euro has been achieved.

Surplus monies to the tune of 44,000 euro will go to purchase a tilt table in the treatment of serious falls

A temporary MRI scanner will be in place the first week in November and it will take two years to build the additional space for the permanent scanner

