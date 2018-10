It’s claimed new homes being built on state owned lands will not be affordable for average workers.

The Land Development Agency aims to deliver 150,000 houses over the next 20 years.

3,000 units could be built over the next 3 years on 8 publicly owned sites.

40% of those will be social and affordable housing.

However, Solidarity/ PBP TD Mick Barry says the market price for these homes will be too high for most people.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email