NO FAIRYTALE ENDING FOR REBECCA CARTER AFTER EXAM MIXUP – JUDGE

New information has emerged in the High Court decision on State Exam results and the State Examination Commission.

Last Week the Court ruled in 18 year old Rebecca Carters favour after the exam commission had initially refused to review her leaving exam results in time for her to begin college in veterinary medicine.

Ms Carter from Castlebridge in Wexford started college last week after the SEC was forced to fast track the amended exam results.

The judge in the case said the system involving the State Examination Commission is unfair and is in need of overhaul.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys also remarked that while the outcome could be perceived as a fairytale ending, it was far from the reality because Rebecca she had lost the first crucial weeks on her college course in UCD.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email