NO MEASURES FOR ROSSLARE IN BUDGET IS DISAPPOINTING – HOWLIN

Labour party leader Brendan Howlin has expressed shock and disappointment that Rosslare Europort was left out of budget 2019,

Deputy Howlin has been calling for Rosslare Europort to be upgraded to a Tier One Port.

He says the Finance Minister managed to name every major port in the Country yesterday but failed to acknowledge Rosslare.

Deputy Howlin says Rosslare Europort should be the gateway for shipping goods to Continental Europort instead of goods from all over Ireland being transported out of Dublin.

As far as Brendan Howlin is concerned the money was there in yesterdays budget for the upgrading of Rosslare Europort and our two Fine Gael Ministers failed to make the case on our behalf.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email