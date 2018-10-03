NON NATIONALS AND LOW EDUCATION WORKERS STUCK ON MINIMUM WAGE

Non-Irish nationals and people with low levels of education are more likely to remain on the minimum wage compared with other groups in society.

It’s part of the findings from a new ESRI/Low Pay Commission report on changes in the wage structure of minimum wage workers.

Over a nine month period, the majority were found to be more likely to progress to higher pay.

But many non-nationals, young people and those with lower education levels were excluded from the wage growth.

One of the report’s authors, Professor Paul Redmond, says the Low Pay Commission is aware of this.

