Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have overwhelmingly rejected proposals put forward by employers, to deal with recruitment and retention of staff.

94 per cent voted against the plans, which involved an increase in some allowances and a reduction in the number of years required to become a senior staff nurse.

The union’s Executive Council will consider the issue of industrial action when they next meet on the 5th of November.

