Wexford’s Rory O’Connor has picked up another individual accolade.

He’s one of 2 Wexford men selected on the Bord Gais Under 21 hurling team of the year.

He’s joined by Oylegate Glenbrien’s Seamus Casey on the team.

Beaten All Ireland finalists Cork have 6 members on the team, All Ireland champions Tipperary have 5 representatives while there are also 2 Galway men.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email