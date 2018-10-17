PETER CASEY CRITICISED FOR ‘OFFENSIVE’ TRAVELLER COMMENTS

Presidential candidate Peter Casey says it’s ‘just wrong’ that travellers are given special status.

He made the comments on the Independent.ie podcast ‘The Floating Voter’ while discussing a housing dispute over stables in Tipperary.

There are now calls for Peter Casey to drop out of the race, with traveller advocacy group Pavee Point describing his comments as ‘ill informed and offensive’.

In the conversation with Kevin Doyle, Casey also said that the travelling community don’t pay their fair share of taxes.

