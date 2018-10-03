RETIRED ARMY MEN TO STRIKE IN PLACE OF THEIR WORKING COLLEAGUES OVER CONDITIONS

Retired defense force members are to come to the aid of current serving members in a bid to improve their pay and conditions.

They are to set hold protests in every constituency ahead of next May’s local elections.

The army retirees began their campaign outside the constituency office of Minister of State with responsibility for Defense Paul Kehoe in Enniscorthy on Saturday last.

Defense forces members themselves cannot strike and the campaign to highlight their grievances will be overseen by five retired army personnel.

