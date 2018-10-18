SOCIAL PROTECTION CONFUSION AFFECTED ENNISCORTHY RECIPIENTS

The Department of Social Protection has admitted that a new system of payment of illness benefit has caused some confusion and has resulted in a payment timing issue.

Minister of State Paul Kehoe has expressed concern after a number of constituents contacted his Enniscorthy office.

Some recipients of illness payment benefit have received higher than expected payments one week followed by less the next week.

The Department says it is working to resolve the issue and that no one will be left unpaid up to the end of their certified illness.

Minister Keogh has urged anyone experiencing problems to contact his office in Enniscorthy or to call the Department of Social Protection direct on 1890 928400.

