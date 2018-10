St. Mary’s Church New Ross, which is supported by Wexford County Council, is a Medieval Parish Church, in the town.

William Marshall or his wife Isabella, who developed the town of New Ross, founded the Parish Church of New Ross in the 13th century.

The church is situated on a rise overlooking the town. It may have become a Diocesan Centre under Bishop Barret, who built a castle at Mountgarret.

