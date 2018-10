County Wexford has only once had a female representative in Dail Eireann since the foundation of the state.

This fact has been highlighted in a recent survey on the role of women entitled Are We There Yet.

Avril Doyle is Wexford’s sole female politician to be elected to the Dail.

Marie Louise Byrne is Community Development Officer with Wexford Local Development and says apart from Avril, local political female representation is also well below what it ought to be.

