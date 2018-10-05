TANAISTE BACKS INTRODUCTION OF LEGAL TEXT TO PROTECT GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT IN BREXIT

The Tanaiste Simon Coveney says a ‘legal text’ must be inserted into the withdrawal treaty which protects the Good Friday Agreement.

Negotiations on a Brexit deal are now said to be in a crucial phase as the October deadline looms for the end of British-EU talks.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said on Tuesday that the Good Friday Agreement could be changed to accommodate Brexit.

Simon Coveney says the Irish government will not sign up to any deal which doesn’t protect the Good Friday Agreement.

