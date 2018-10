The Taoiseach has called for talks on the confidence and supply arrangement to move quickly.

Leo Varadkar says there needs to be a stable government in place to deal with Brexit talks.

Negotiations between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil on the confidence and supply arrangement are due to start next week.

Leo Varadkar wanted them done by the end of October, but that looks unlikely to happen.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email