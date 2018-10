Wexford County Council in association with Wexford Arts Centre has opened a brand new Arts space in the Bullring Mall Wexford.

The ‘Creative Hub’ is an exciting new space for artists and creatives located in the heart of Wexford town, in the old Cornmarket Shopping Mall.

It is now the new home to over 25 artists and craft makers as well as young musicians from the local FDYS youth music programme.

