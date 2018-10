The 2018 South East Radio Hospitality Awards, supported by Wexford County Council, took place on the 17th September in the Amber Springs Hotel, Gorey. These awards seek to recognise and reward excellence in service, quality, value, experience, creativity and innovation in the Hotel, Restaurant, Café, Pub, Night Club, Live Music Venue, Leisure Activity and Tourist Attraction sectors in County Wexford. Click below to watch the full video:.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email