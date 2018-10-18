TRAVELLER GROUPS TO PROTEST PETER CASEY’S VISIT TO TIPPERARY

The Justice Minister says he fundamentally disagrees with Peter Casey’s comments about Travellers.

The Presidential candidate has defended his view that the travelling community are not an ethnic group.

Meanwhile, a protest is due to take place later in Tipperary when Mr Casey visits a number of houses left unoccupied in a dispute between a traveller family and the county council.

Charlie Flanagan says he doesn’t support Peter Casey’s view.

Meanwhile speaking on the Morning Mix this morning, fellow candidate Sean Gallagher also condemned Casey’s comments.

