The family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna say they’ll take some comfort from the knowledge that she will be remembered by thousands of people who’ve been inspired by her fight for justice.

The 37 year old mother of five, who was at the centre of the CervicalCheck controversy after receiving incorrect smear results, passed away in Kerry yesterday,

Tributes have been paid to her from the Taoiseach, President and Minister for Health – along with advocacy groups across the country.

