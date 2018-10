The Grandmother of a young Carlow woman treated for a rare form of cancer in the States says they couldn’t have done it if it wasn’t for the generosity of the Irish people.

Shauntelle Tynan’s story went viral after she made a plea to the public on You Tube for help to get last chance treatment in Texas.

She’s now back, one year later, and she’s cancer free.

Her grandmother Evelyn Tynan says if it wasn’t for the generosity of people they’d be lost.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email