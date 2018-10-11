WEXFORD COUNTY COUNCIL PREPARING FOR STORM CALLUM

Wexford County Council crisis management team are meeting this morning to prepare for Storm Callum.

Gusts of up to 130 kilometres an hour are expected as the storm makes its away across the country later tonight.

Met Éireann has issued a status Orange warning for 13 counties including Wexford.

The weather forecaster is warning of heavy rain and high tides – with a risk of coastal flooding and damage in parts.

Wexford County Council’s David Minogue says the public have to play a part in protecting themselves and their property.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email