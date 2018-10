A scheme brought in to aid farmers effected by the summer drought has had its biggest uptake in county Wexford.

The Fodder Production Incentive Scheme grant aids tillage farmers to grow an extra short term crop to provide livestock feed for their neighbouring local farmers.

378 farmers in County Wexford have taken up the scheme the largest uptake in the country.

Gorey based Teagasc Farm Adviser Colm Doran says Wexford farmers have been very proactive in utilising this scheme.

