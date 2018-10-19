WEXFORD FESTIVAL OPERA TO START WITH A BANG THIS EVENING

The 67th Wexford Festival Opera gets underway this evening with the traditional fireworks display on Wexford quayfront.

The opening ceremony will be performed by the Minister for Arts and Culture Josepha Madigan.

The festival will run until November 4th and will feature three different operas along with a number of other fringe events.

Our Drivetime show with Alan McGuire will be live on the quays from 3-6pm this evening and he will be building up to the celebrations and talking to all the main characters involved.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email