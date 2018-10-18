WEXFORD GRANDPARENTS ARGUE FOR MORE RIGHTS TO CARE FOR GRANDKIDS

A County Wexford couple have been highlighting the need for a change in the law which would allow rights for grandparents.

They told of their heartbreak on Morning Mix where after the death of the daughter six years ago, their three grandchildren are in separate foster homes across County Wexford.

The three aged 8, 10 and 12 have been in 4 foster care homes in the past six years.

They argue that the children would be better served living with blood relatives than complete strangers.

