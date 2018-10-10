WEXFORD OPEN LEINSTER CAMPAIGN WITH A TRIP TO DUBLIN

Wexford will start their Leinster hurling campaign with an away trip to Dublin.

The fixtures for the provincial competition have been released this morning with Davy Fitz’s side making their way to the capital on the opening weekend.

Following that is another away trip to Galway while there will be home games against Carlow and Kilkenny.

Wexford once again take an extra week’s break after the league campaign and will start in week two on the weekend of May 18th.

Meanwhile all counties will be given a break in the first weekend in June so counties won’t be playing for 4 weekends in a row like Wexford had to do last year.

Wexford senior hurlers’ Leinster championship fixtures 2019:

May 11/12th Wexford bye

May 18th/19th away to Dublin;

May 25th/26th away Galway;

June 1st/2nd all teams bye

June 8th/9th home Carlow;

June 15th/16th home Kilkenny

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email