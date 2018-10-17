WEXFORD TO HONOUR FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS ON WOMEN’S ENTERPRISE DAY

Wexford is one of 16 counties that will take part in the 12th annual National Women’s Enterprise Day, according to Minister Paul Kehoe.

The initiative, themed ‘From Local to Global’, will put a spotlight on the great strides made by Wexford’s female entrepreneurs.

The event will take place tomorrow evening in Wells House and Gardens in Gorey.

Special guests Vanessa Tierney of Abodoo, Niamh Sherwin Barry of The Irish Fairy Door Company, Ciara Donlon, THEYA Healthcare, Sabine Rosler of Wells House and Gardens and Bláithín Ennis, Jewellery Designer.

It’s the 12th year of the National Women’s Enterprise Day.

