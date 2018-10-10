WEXFORD TOURISM WILL BE HIT BY VAT RISE ACCORDING TO HOTELIERS

A leading Wexford Hotelier has said he is surprised and disappointing at the Government decision to reintroduce the hospitality VAT rate from 9% to 13.5%.

Colm Neville says the budget announcement shows nearsightedness and a lack of vision.

Currently Ireland has the fourth highest VAT rate in the hospitality sector out of the 26 Euro Countries.

Mr Neville, part of the group that owns the Riverside Park Hotel in Enniscorty, says rural Ireland will be affected and areas such as Wexford won’t be as attractive to tourists.

