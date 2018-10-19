WEXFORD’S NATIONAL OPERA HOUSE TO RECEIVE €1 MILLION BOOST

The National Opera House is to receive one million euro in funding from the government.

The announcement has been made by the Minister for Arts and Culture Josepha Madigan in advance of her opening of the 67th Wexford Festival Opera this evening.

This year sees the tenth anniversary of the opening of the National Opera House and the funding will be used for updating and refurbishment works for the internationally renowned venue.

This year the festival is hosting three operas and will kick off with the traditional fireworks display on the quayfront this evening at seven.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email