WEXFORD’S SOCIAL HOUSING STRATEGY IS CONTINUING TO REACH IT’S TARGETS

Wexford County Council’s Social Housing Programme is continuing apace to reach its targets.

Its latest planning application will see over 40 units built a few miles outside Wexford town.

Wexford County Council has earmarked €200 million for its social housing programme from 2017 to 2019.

This weeks planning application by the council will see 44 units constructed at Pembrokestown outside Wexford town comprising of 26 apartments and 18 houses.

A number of other social housing developments are in progress around the county to ease the pent up demand which has been building for years.

In a separate development in Enniscorthy planning permission has been lodged for 94 units at Shingaun.

They are being built by local company Adamamar Developments and will comprise a mix of houses and apartments.

Senior Housing Officer with Wexford County Council Padraig O’Gorman spoke on the Morning Mix this morning and gave us a number of figures in relation to the crisis.

There are 20 families living in Emergency accommodation in Wexford.

37 Adults and 37 children and another 30 males n Oznam House.

There are 2,600 people on the housing waiting list and that figure is down from 3,500 in 2015.

