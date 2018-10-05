WEXFORD’S TOWNS AND VILLAGES RECEIVE €1.3 MILLION BOOST

A €21 million boost is being announced today for 220 communities nationwide.

The money’s being awarded under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Among the projects awarded funding are the creation of local enterprise hubs, the renovation of a local museum, and improving car parks to attract shoppers into town centres.

Wexford will receive over €1.3 million which will be split among 12 urban centres including, Ferns, Courtnacuddy and Kimore Quay.

A table received from Junior Finance Minister Michael D’Arcy gives the full picture:

Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring says the scheme helps communities in many different ways.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email