Over 12,000 public lights across County Wexford are to be retrofitted with LED bulbs resulting in massive savings in the supply of electricity.

The scheme is part of the Governments €500 million Climate Action fund.

€17.5 million has been set aside for the work which commences early in the new year.

Junior Minister Paul Kehoe has welcomed the new investment and says Wexford will receive further funding in the new year as part of the Project Ireland initiative.

