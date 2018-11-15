15 FARMERS PROTEST SAFETY CONCERNS ON THE NEW ROSS BYPASS

Around fifteen farmers have taken to protest on the N30 at its juncture with N25 New Ross bypass.

They are concerned about safety on a stretch of road which they claim is too narrow leading into the bypass in the townland of Knockroe close to Corcorans Cross.

The protest began last night and is set to continue until the matter is resolved.

A spokesman for the group say they are awaiting a meeting with the main contractor and that Wexford County Council have been informed of their concerns.

