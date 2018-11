157 acres of County Wexford farmland is in a vulture fund

That’s according to information received under the Freedom of Information Act by the Irish Farmers Journal.

This land is in ten separate lots around the county.

It’s believed that up to 28,000 acres could be in the hands of vulture funds around the country.

Journalist with the Farmers Journal Hannah Quinn Mulligan says these figures may not be the total picture.

Share this article.... Google+ Linkedin Pinterest email