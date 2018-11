The government has announced plans to develop a dedicated child health workforce as part of a new 10 year strategy.

‘First five’ aims to improve the lives of babies and children under 5 with a number of new initiatives.

Parents will also get an extra 7 weeks paid leave in the first year of their child’s life – with improvements in Early Childhood Care also on the agenda.

Childrens Minister Catherine Zappone announced the measures

