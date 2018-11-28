5,000 WITHOUT POWER AS STORM DIANA RAGES ON

Over 5,000 homes are currently without power as storm Diana sweeps across the country.

Both Orange and yellow wind warnings are in place with winds of up to 130km per hour expected in the South and West.

An orange wind warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare.

While a yellow warning is in place for everywhere else, with winds up to 110km per hour expected.

A number of flights have been affected at Cork and Dublin airports.

RSA Spokesperson Brian Farrell is warning motorists that the conditions will make driving more risky.

