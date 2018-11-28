5,000 WITHOUT POWER AS STORM DIANA RAGES ON

News Desk News
A view of Hurricane Florence is shown churning in the Atlantic Ocean in a west, north-westerly direction heading for the eastern coastline of the United States, taken by cameras outside the International Space Station, September 12, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Over 5,000 homes are currently without power as storm Diana sweeps across the country.

Both Orange and yellow wind warnings are in place with winds of up to 130km per hour expected in the South and West.

An orange wind warning has been issued for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford, Galway and Clare.

While a yellow warning is in place for everywhere else, with winds up to 110km per hour expected.

A number of flights have been affected at Cork and Dublin airports.

RSA Spokesperson Brian Farrell is warning motorists that the conditions will make driving more risky.

More News